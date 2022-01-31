“I had a number of offers on the table but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week,” Ramsey said on Monday.
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also played for Arsenal like Ramsey, said he was delighted to secure a player of his “quality, experience and leadership.”
Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expired. Ramsey has made only five appearances for Juventus this season, the last in the Champions League in October. But his goals in World Cup qualifying in October and November helped Wales make the playoffs in March to try to qualify for Qatar.
