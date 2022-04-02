Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the 29th, bundling home from close range after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to gather Raphinha’s cross from the right.
Leeds, which won its previous two league matches, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Southampton lost its previous three league games before a thumping home FA Cup loss to Manchester City before the international break, and will be happier than Leeds with a point.
