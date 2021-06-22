The Washington Spirit said Yokoyama prefers they/them pronouns, and offered support for the 28-year old via the team’s Twitter account: “We support and are so proud of you Kumi. Thank you for showing the world it’s ok to embrace who you are!”
Yokoyama previously had top surgery and plans further gender-affirming procedures once their playing career is over.
Yokoyama is not the first NWSL player to come out as transgender. Last year, Quinn, who plays for OL Reign and the Canadian national team, announced on Instagram that they are transgender.
Layshia Clarendon, a guard for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, publicly shared images of their top surgery on Twitter in January.
