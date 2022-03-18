Goalkeeper José Calderón was dropped along with defenders Roderick Miller and Jiovany Ramos, midfielders Armando Cooper and Alfredo Stephens, and forward José Fajardo.

Panama, trying to qualify for its second straight World Cup, hosts Honduras on March 24 and closes at home against Canada on March 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and the U.S. is second with 21, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

Advertisement

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Eric Hughes (Tauro), Luis Mejía (Española, Chile), Orlando Mosquera (Carabobo, Venezuela), César Samudio (Independiente)

Defenders: Andrés Andrade (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany), Azmahar Ariano (Monagas, Venezuela), César Blackman (Dunajská Streda, Slovakia), José Córdoba (Levski Sofía, Bulgaria), Harold Cummings (Árabe Unido), Eric Davis (Dunajská Streda, Slovakia), Fidel Escobar (Alcorcón, Spain), Jorge Gutiérrez (Tauro), Michael Amir Murillo (Anderlecht, Belgium)

Story continues below advertisement

Midfielders: Abdiel Ayarza (Cusco, Peru), Yoel Bárcenas (Leganés, Spain), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston, U.S.), Aníbal Godoy (Nashville, U.S.), Freddy Góndola (Alajuelense, Costa Rica), Cristian Martínez (Monagas, Venezuela), Alberto Quintero (Universitario, Peru), José Luis Rodríguez (Sporting Gijón, Spain), César Yanis (Zamora, Spain)

Forwards:: Rolando Blackburn (Royal Pari, Bolivia), Ismael Díaz (Universidad Católica, Ecuador), Gabriel Torres (Antofagasta, Chile), Cecilio Waterman (Cobresal, Chile)

___