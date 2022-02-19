Watford’s first league win since beating Manchester United 4-1 on Nov. 20 was also its first under manager Roy Hodgson, who recently replaced Claudio Ranieri.
The victory moved Watford to the top of the relegation zone, though still four points behind 17th-place Newcastle.
The promoted club had gone four league games without scoring.
Steven Gerrard’s midtable Villa team has just one win in its last seven league games.
