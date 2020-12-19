Ivic arrived at Watford only in August, after the team installed Hayden Mullins for the end of a Premier League season that ended with relegation following Nigel Pearson’s sacking.
“The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere,” read a statement from Watford, which is just north of London.
Watford is owned by the Italian Pozzo family that runs Udinese.
