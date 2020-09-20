Watt got her first goal some four minutes after Onumonu’s to tie the match, before Zoey Goralski and Vanessa DiBernardo scored to give Chicago a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Watt got past sliding Sky Blue goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, who came in as a second-half substitute, for a second goal in the 57th minute. Haracic replaced Kailen Sheridan in goal.
Watt’s goals were her first with Chicago after coming to the team via a trade with Houston in the offseason.
Chicago was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit in its fall series opener, while New Jersey beat the Spirit 2-1 in its opener.
