A 21-year-old son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah — Liberia’s current president — Tim Weah has two goals in 18 international appearances. He scored in November’s 1-1 draw at Jamaica, the last U.S. qualifier.
The Americans host El Salvador on Jan. 27 at Columbus, Ohio, play three days later against Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, and are home against Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The U.S. roster is likely to be announced Saturday.
