The 20-year-old Weah — son of Liberia president and ex-soccer star George Weah — doubled the lead in the 65th following a fast counterattack after a Bordeaux corner.

Then the 21-year-old David, who like his teammate Weah was born in New York, finished confidently in the 88th after Jonathan Ikone clipped a classy pass behind Bordeaux’s defense.

Lille is guaranteed to stay top after 23 rounds, no matter the result of later games involving second-place Lyon and third-place Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon was at Dijon and PSG hosted rock-bottom Nimes. Marseille was at Lens without suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas and in-form Monaco hosted Nice in the French Riviera derby.

Meanwhile, 18th-place Lorient continued its strong fight against relegation by securing a 1-1 draw at fifth-place Rennes.

Winger Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead early on but substitute Quentin Boisgard equalized in the 82nd for Lorient, which beat PSG 3-2 last weekend and Dijon by the same score a few days earlier.

Also, Reims drew 0-0 with Angers 0; Metz drew 1-1 with Montpellier, and Strasbourg drew 2-2 with Brest.

