The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers advanced to the NBA’s conference finals following Game 7 victories in their series on Sunday.

In Toronto, Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference semifinal series. Leonard scored 41 points and sent the Raptors to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

In Denver, CJ McCollum scored 37 points and the Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Trail Blazers advanced to face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, beginning Tuesday night in Oakland, California.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel as coach and Jason Kidd as an assistant, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because Vogel’s three-year contract has not been finalized. Vogel flew to Los Angeles on Thursday and met with a group that included owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and adviser Kurt Rambis.

The 45-year old Vogel worked for the organization before as an advance scout during the 2005-06 season. He did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. Vogel went to Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ‘14. He has a career record of 304-291.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis was involved in an altercation at a nightclub in his native Latvia.

After video showed the 7-foot-3 forward with a bloody forehead, the Mavericks said Sunday: “It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club,” without providing further details.

Video of the aftermath of the incident obtained by TMZ showed an agitated Porzingis in a torn shirt, pushing someone out of the way and approaching a group of men before several people stopped him and urged him to calm down.

TORONTO — Edwin Jackson was acquired by Toronto from Oakland for $30,000 on Saturday and would set a record by pitching for 14 major league teams when he makes his Blue Jays debut.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Jackson would be appearing in his 17th big league season. He signed a minor league contract with Oakland last month and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games, two at Triple-A and one at Class A. He is expected to report to the Blue Jays and start at San Francisco on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants pitcher Derek Holland has criticized San Francisco’s front office and claims he faked an injury that led to a recent stint on the injured list.

Holland was demoted to the bullpen following a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, then said he has “no idea what they’re doing” in the front office.

The veteran left-hander allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings Thursday during a 12-11 loss to Colorado, his first outing after going on the IL with a left index finger bone bruise.

Holland says he “did a fake injury” and he’s “not happy about that.”

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told the San Francisco Chronicle later Saturday that the injury was legit, saying “his use of the word ‘fake’ probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it.”

MIAMI — Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins.

Walton tried out this week, when coach Brian Flores said he was aware of the legal issues.

Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He was charged with marijuana possession in January.

BRIGHTON, England — Manchester City retained the Premier League trophy after coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 and see off Liverpool’s relentless challenge on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The quality and intensity of the title race was emphasized by City requiring a 14th successive league victory to finish a point above a Liverpool side chasing a first championship crown in 29 years as the top two finished with a record 195 points combined.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.

The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.

STORRS, Conn. — Former Tennessee guard Evina Westbrook has joined the UConn women’s basketball team.

UConn said Saturday the 6-footer will have two years of eligibility left.

Westbrook led the Lady Vols with 14.9 points and 5.3 assists a game last season while shooting 42%. She started all 64 games in which she played for the Lady Vols.

She was an SEC All-Freshman Team pick in 2017-18.

Westbrook is among four UConn newcomers, joining freshmen Aubrey Griffin and Ania Makurat and graduate transfer Evelyn Adebayo.

AUSTIN, Texas — Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling ran the 100-meter dash in 10.13 seconds to break the high school record in the event.

He set the record Saturday at the Texas UIL state track and field championships that was held at the University of Texas. Boling surpassed the previous mark held by Henry Neal of Austin (Texas) Greenville High since 1990 by .02 seconds.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, has died at 80.

He died surrounded by family Friday night in Tucson, his family and the university said. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.

Tomey spent 14 years at Arizona, going 95-64 while taking the Wildcats to seven bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl in 1993. Arizona went 12-1 in 1998 under Tomey and beat Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl to finish a program-best No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.

He began his career as a head coach at Hawaii in 1977 and closed it at San Jose State before retiring in 2009 at 71. Tomey was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as a coach.

