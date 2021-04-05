Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said he hopes Welch’s display signals the start of more women officiating in the English Football League, which covers the three leagues below the Premier League.
“Hopefully it’s just par for the course that we see female referees and officials in the EFL,” Weaver said. “It’s about time.”
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke said Welch was “focused and didn’t get much wrong.”
“We need to see more women referees and lineswomen moving forward,” Clarke said. “They should be judged like anyone else and she’s had a good start.”
