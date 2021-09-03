“It is a learning experience,” Gregg Berhalter said after his first qualifier as U.S. coach. “I thought we started the game really well. We saw the second half really well, but we got to finish some of those chances. But overall, I think we lacked that connection that’s really going to get us over the top. I think it was too much individual play, not enough switching field, not enough making them shift from side to side. And in the end, we fell short. I’d say, looking at everything, we’ll take it. We’ll move on. And now it’s about the game against Canada.”