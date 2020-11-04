Werner, seemingly now on spot-kick duties ahead of Jorginho, dispatched both penalties to give Chelsea a two-goal lead by halftime, and Abraham added the third goal in the 50th minute.

Chelsea’s second straight win in Group E kept the English team in first place, courtesy of its superior goal difference over Sevilla, and on course for a place in the knockout stage. Rennes looks to be battling with fellow competition newcomer Krasnodar for third place and a spot in the Europa League’s last 32, with both on one point.

Chelsea was without Germany playmaker Kai Havertz, who was self-isolating after contracting the coronavirus.

The match at an empty Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy up against the club he left in September. He finished with a clean sheet after making his only necessary save off a shot from Clément Grenier late on and has yet to concede a goal in six matches in all competitions, including three in the Champions League.

Mendy embraced his former teammates after the final whistle.

Werner now has six goals in his last six matches as he settles in quickly at Chelsea in his first season at the club. With Christian Pulisic also missing as he recovers from a hamstring niggle, Werner played on the left wing to accommodate Abraham as the central striker.

Werner’s penalties were unforgiving, his first low down to goalkeeper Alfred Gomis’ right and his second into the roof of the net on the same side.

Abraham’s goal came following a perfect cross by right back Reece James, which the England striker met with a sidefooted finish into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

