Callum Robinson ran onto a pass through the middle of Southampton’s defense to shoot home left-footed for the third goal in the 69th as West Brom followed up its surprising 5-2 victory at Chelsea last weekend.
Sam Allardyce’s team might have left its survival bid too late, though.
Eight points separate West Brom, which is in next-to-last place, and Newcastle, the team occupying the spot above the relegation zone. Both have seven games left to play.
Southampton, which had a penalty from James Ward-Prowse saved by Sam Johnstone in second-half stoppage time, remained 10 points clear of the bottom three so its top-flight status is probably already secure for another season. But it was a worrying result and performance ahead of the team’s FA Cup semifinal against Leicester on Sunday.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has conceded 12 goals in its last four league games.
