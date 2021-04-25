Time is running out for West Brom, which is nine points from safety with five games left.
Tyrone Mings’ own goal in the 47th minute looked like earning Sam Allardyce’s side a third win in four games after Matheus Pereira’s penalty had canceled out Anwar El Ghazi’s early spot kick.
Despite the point, Villa’s season — which once threatened European qualification — is now fading into midtable obscurity without injured skipper Jack Grealish and it has won just two of the 10 games he has missed.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports