The central English team’s fate could even be sealed before its next game, which is at Arsenal on Sunday, if results don’t go its way in the intervening days.
A big dose of misfortune saw the hosts go behind in first-half stoppage time at The Hawthorns, where rain lashed down for much of the game.
West Brom defender Kyle Bartley’s attempted clearance struck the standing foot of 18-year-old striker Fabio Silva and the ball looped over stranded goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and into the net.
Mbaye Diagne headed in the equalizer from Conor Townsend’s left-wing cross in the 62nd minute but West Brom didn’t create another clear-cut chance in the final half-hour.
“Well, we’re still fighting,” said Allardyce, who has never been relegated from the Premier League in 30 years as a manager.
“We can still get to 38 points. It’d be a miracle if all the other teams above us lose their games.”
