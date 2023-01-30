West Ham beats Derby 2-0 in FA Cup, plays Man United next

DERBY, England — West Ham set up a fifth-round match at Manchester United in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Derby 2-0 on Monday.
Man United and West Ham met at Old Trafford in the fifth round two years ago, with United advancing with a 1-0 win.
West Ham has won three of its last four games — two of those victories coming in the FA Cup — to ease some of the pressure on manager David Moyes.
Bowen, who scored twice in a league win over Everton in West Ham’s last match, put the visitors ahead with a close-range volley after the ball was helped on by Tomas Soucek.
Antonio had the simple task of heading home into an unguarded net in the 50th minute after Bowen’s cross from the right deflected into the striker’s path.
