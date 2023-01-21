West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard

The Chelsea great has received public backing from ownership but the task gets only tougher with Everton next facing league leader Arsenal followed by a visit to Anfield.

Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.

LONDON — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Bowen connected twice in a seven-minute span in the first half at London Stadium. He poked it home from close range after Kurt Zouma’s headed flick in the 34th minute. Bowen then one-timed Michail Antonio’s cross to double the lead.