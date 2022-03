The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took custody of Zouma’s two cats in early February after video footage was shared widely on social media.

“A total of nine organizations supporting the care and well-being of animals both in the United Kingdom and internationally have been identified to receive significant payments which will go toward supporting the fantastic work they do,” West Ham said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Zouma had apologized and requested his fine be donated to animal welfare charities. His exact salary has not been disclosed but British media reported the fine by West Ham to be more than $300,000.

The recipients include local organizations as well as the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is currently helping animal shelters in war-torn Ukraine.

The RSPCA is seeking to bring charges against Zouma and his brother, Yoan, under the Animal Welfare Act.

“West Ham United would like to thank everyone who contacted the club to propose animal welfare charities and good causes, along with our supporters who have been involved in the process of identifying those who have received financial support, ensuring that a huge positive has come from something negative,” the club said.

