West Ham signs Brazil's Paquetá from Lyon for $61.6M

LONDON — Brazil international Lucas Paquetá joined West Ham for a club-record fee of 61.6 million euros ($61.6 million) on Monday, ending his two-year stint at French team Lyon.
Paquetá played against West Ham in the Europa League last season. He previously played for AC Milan.
“He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a very long time,” West Ham manager David Moyes said, “and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.
“He’s a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we’re excited about adding another proven international to our squad.”
