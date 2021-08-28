“My conversation with the manager went very fast,” Zouma said. “I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.
“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year — and I want to help the team do that.”
Moyes was keen to add to his squad with the added burden of being in the Europa League.
“He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen,” Moyes said. “He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.
“Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a center back.”
West Ham has enjoyed a strong start to the season with two wins and a draw in the league.
