Los Angeles FC (20-4-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (15-10-7, second in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC hits the road to take on Minnesota United FC.

Minnesota United FC is 10-5-5 against Western Conference opponents.

Los Angeles FC is 13-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Carlos Vela paces the top-scoring team in Western Conferenceplay with 30 goals. Los Angeles FC has a conference-leading 81 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus leads Minnesota United FC with eight assists. Ethan Finlay has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Vela has 30 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Latif Blessing has four goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 5-1-4, averaging 2.2 goals, one assist, 7.2 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Chase Gasper.

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Josh Perez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.