Los Angeles FC (19-4-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (15-8-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC.

The Union are 10-2-3 at home. Kacper Przybylko paces the highest-scoring team in Eastern Conference play with 13 goals. Philadelphia has a conference-high 54 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 8-3-4 in road games. Los Angeles FC has given up 21 of its 32 goals conceded in the first half of games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Przybylko has 13 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 10 assists. Diego Rossi has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 1.8 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.6 assists, 7.6 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Warren Creavalle (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Diego Palacios, Mark Anthony Kaye, Javier Perez (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Brian Rodriguez, Eduard Atuesta, Walker Zimmerman.

