What was decided on final day of Premier League season

May 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Manchester City fans invade the pitch after their side won the English Premier League following a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
LONDON — A look at what was decided on the final day of the Premier League season:

Manchester City clinched a sixth title in 11 seasons by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and hold off Liverpool's challenge.

Tottenham clinched the fourth and final Champions League place by beating Norwich 5-0.

Arsenal missed out on the Champions League despite beating Everton 5-1 but qualified for the Europa League.

Manchester United qualified for the Europa League despite losing its final match of the season 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

West Ham qualified for the Europa Conference League after losing 3-1 to Brighton.

Burnley was the final team to be relegated, with its six-season top-flight stint ending with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle

Leeds stayed in the Premier League after beating Brentford 2-1.

