Where'd he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

Bounou was named in the starting lineup, came out with his team and sang the national anthem before kickoff as usual. But, when the game started, reserve keeper Monir El Kajoui was in Morocco’s goal.

Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.

While there was no immediate explanation from the Morocco team or match officials at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M said on its official Twitter account that Bounou had felt dizzy right before kickoff and asked to be replaced.