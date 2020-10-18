Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute after New York’s Daryl Dike conceded a foul in the area.
New York (7-8-4), which has just one win in its last five games, outshot Orlando City 14-9 and had 58.8% possession.
Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.
