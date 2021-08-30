Brian White and Florian Jungwirth also scored to help the Whitecaps (6-7-8) extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.
Vancouver took the lead in the 33rd minute on an own goal by Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva. White scored in the 53rd, Gauld in the 64th and Jungwirth in the 69th. Anderson Julio scored for Real Salt Lake (7-8-6) in the 90th minute.
The Whitecaps played their first eight homes games of the season at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinton Stadium in Sandy, Utah, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.