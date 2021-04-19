It was technically a home game for Vancouver, which scheduled its home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June.
Diego Chara created the Timbers’ best scoring chance in the 89th minute with a pass from midfield that connected with Felipe Mora in the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau deflected Mora’s shot over the crossbar to help preserve the win for Vancouver.
Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark left the game in the 78th minute due to an apparent injury. No additional information has been released.
The Cascadia Cup is between the Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver and is awarded each season to the best soccer team in the Pacific Northwest.
