VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Micheal Baldisimo scored his first Major League Soccer goal and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Lucas Cavallini and Jake Nerwinski also scored for Vancouver (3-6-0).

Jonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo connected for Toronto FC (5-2-3).

