Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio, back right, scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal (51) as Erik Godoy, left, watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated PressSeptember 6, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDTVANCOUVER, British Columbia — Micheal Baldisimo scored his first Major League Soccer goal and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.Lucas Cavallini and Jake Nerwinski also scored for Vancouver (3-6-0).Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightJonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo connected for Toronto FC (5-2-3).Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy