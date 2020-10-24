Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.
Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls (8-8-4) up 1-0. After taking a pass from Jared Stoud, Duncan faked right, planted and then fired the ball with his left foot into the right side of the net.
