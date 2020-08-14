She led the Dutch to victory at a home Euros in 2017 and to the final of the World Cup last year, where they lost to the United States. As a player, she was captain of the national team and made 104 appearances.
Neville will remain in charge of the England team until July 2021, with the FA saying it has been “particularly impressed with his continued commitment and hard work during this period of transition.”
A decision on the head coach of Britain’s women’s team for the Olympics will be announced in due course, the FA added.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.