Wijnaldum, wearing the captain’s arm band in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, opened the scoring with a sixth-minute header and calmly shot past Estonia goalkeeper Sergei Lepmets in the 66th and 79th minute.

AD

Defender Nathan Ake grabbed the Netherlands’ second goal with a header in the 19th minute and Boadu drove the ball under Lepmets in the 87th.

AD

With qualification assured, coach Ronald Koeman gave debuts to two youngsters from AZ Alkmaar.

Attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs started the match and provided two assists for Wijnaldum goals, while 18-year-old Boadu came on as a halftime substitute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD