Daniel Salloi’s goal in the 85th minute pulled Sporting KC (0-1-0) within a goal. Wiley’s first career goal came 4 minutes later to cap the scoring. Josef Martinez had two assists for the victors.
United outshot Sporting KC 12-11 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
Brad Guzan saved one of the two shots he faced for Atlanta United. Tim Melia saved two of the five shots he faced for Sporting KC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.