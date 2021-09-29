Jonathan Lewis scored in first-half stoppage time, and Nicolás Mezquida and Auston Trusty scored 13-minutes apart early in the second half.
Lewis headed a cross that went off defender Nick Lima into the back of the net. Mezquida capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and chipped it into the empty net just 25 seconds into the second half. Trusty scored his first goal for Colorado by heading in Jack Price’s corner kick.
