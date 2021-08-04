By Associated PressToday at 9:20 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:20 p.m. EDTShareComment0FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Joe Willis made six saves for his MLS-leading eighth shutout of the season and Nashville tied the New England Revolution 0-0 on Wednesday night.Nashville (6-1-10) extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — including four wins. New England (11-3-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightNew England goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned from the Gold Cup, made two saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.