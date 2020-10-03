Tajon Buchanan had three shots for the Revolution that included a header attempt in the 61st minute that Willis tapped over the crossbar. Willis deflected another Buchanan shot from close range three minutes later. Willis then blocked Gustavo Bou’s free-kick attempt in the 65th.
Nashville’s best chance was early in the second half on a free kick that changed direction after deflecting off Brandon Bye, but goalkeeper Matt Turner lunged to his left to knock it away.
The Revolution (5-3-7) have allowed just nine goals over the last 11 games, yet had a three-game win streak snapped in their first match against expansion Nashville.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.