It canceled out the opener scored nine minutes earlier by Christian Benteke, who headed in from Tyrick Mitchell’s floated cross to the back post.
Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after scoring, then had an 87th-minute headed goal ruled out for an infringement in the penalty area.
Newcastle was coached at Selhurst Park by Graeme Jones, who has been placed in interim control of his boyhood club after Steve Bruce was fired on Wednesday in the first big call by the Saudi ownership since the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover.
Newcastle stayed in next-to-last place.
