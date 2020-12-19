“The game’s changed drastically and it hasn’t changed for the better in my opinion. It becomes a shouting match on the side of the pitch. And it’s just a mess to be honest.”
Matt Ritchie’s own-goal in the 42nd minute allowed Fulham to go in front. Defending the near post from a left-wing corner, Ritchie could only help the ball into his own net after defender Tosin Adarabioyo headed down Ademola Lookman’s set-piece and Decordova-Reid flicked it toward goal.
Fulham is only out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference, while Newcastle is eight points higher up the standings in 12th place.
“It’s disappointing, we started the game well but then let them into the game with a sloppy goal,” Wilson told Sky Sports. “Then you have a mountain to climb and sometimes it’s harder against 10 men. We just couldn’t find the breakthrough to break them down.”
