Michael Olunga intercepted Mohamed Elneny’s pass and drove a shot past Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed el-Shenawy to equalize.
Egypt pressed hard in the final 20 minutes but couldn’t find another goal.
Salah is expected to be sidelined for Egypt’s first two games in the decisive final group stage with a left ankle injury.
Comoros and Togo are the other teams in Group G. Comoros won 1-0 in Togo. Egypt travels to play Comoros on Monday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD