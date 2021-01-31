Wolf gave Cologne the lead with a goal on the rebound in the 10th minute after Ellyes Shkiri’s header was palmed away by the goalkeeper at a corner. He added the second 18 minutes later with a powerful low volley off a misplaced headed clearance.
Elvis Rexhbeçaj extended Cologne’s lead in the 63rd, finishing off an incisive team move, before Sergio Córdova reduced the deficit for Bielefeld.
Wolfsburg can move up to third with a win over Freiburg in Sunday’s late game.
