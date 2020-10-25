Manuel Prietl struck the post minutes later but it was as close as the visitors came.
Two goals in two minutes from Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold in the 19th and 20th proved to be enough for Wolfsburg’s first win at home in the league for eight months.
Werder Bremen was hosting Hoffenheim later.
