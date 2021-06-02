Van Bommel also played for Barcelona, AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven. He scored 10 goals in 79 games for the Netherlands.
“He fits our philosophy perfectly,” Wolfsburg managing director Jörg Schmadtke said. “He is an internationally recognized soccer man and knows what to expect in the Bundesliga. He also has a lot of ambition, which already set him apart over his long playing career.”
Van Bommel began his coaching career as an assistant to compatriot Bert van Marwijk with the Saudi Arabian and Australian national teams before coaching PSV in 2018-19.
Wolfsburg was looking for a coach following Oliver Glasner’s decision to join Eintracht Frankfurt after he had helped the team finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League. Glasner reportedly had a strained relationship with Schmadtke.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports