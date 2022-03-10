Jimenez was given all the time he needed to control a pass from strike partner Hwang Hee-chan and convert from just six yards out to open the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock.
Eight minutes later, Hernandez tamely diverted a Rayan Ait-Nouri cross into his own goal before goalkeeper Ben Foster fluffed his lines from a clearance and presented the ball to Podence, who made no mistake from 25 yards.
Wolves struck again in the closing stages as Neves deftly controlled the ball on the edge of the box before lofting an inch-perfect finish over Foster.
