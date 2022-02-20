Podence’s winner, after Ademola Lookman poked in the equalizer in the 41st, ensured Wolves remained six points behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand.
It’s two years since Wolves reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League in its first European campaign in almost four decades.
With six wins from eight games, Wolves is now a contender to qualify for the Champions League in a thrilling tussle for the top four alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Leicester was in that race in the last two seasons but has struggled this year. After going a fifth league game without a win, Leicester is 11th in the standings.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports