The home side doubled its lead 46 seconds into the second half when Leander Dendoncker glanced in.
Diogo Jota made it 3-0 with 16 minutes remaining when he latched onto a brilliant pass and rifled low past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.
The win moves Wolves up to sixth place in the table and within three points of Manchester United in the last Champions League position.
