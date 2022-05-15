Wolves out of European contention after 1-1 draw vs Norwich

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League.
Norwich stays at the bottom, one point behind 19th-place Watford.
Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich in the 37th minute but the visitors could not hold on for a rare victory. Wolves started the second half the stronger side and the pressure paid off when Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized 10 minutes after the restart. A winner proved elusive and the sides shared the points.
