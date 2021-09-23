The 24 teams at the men’s European Championship shared 371 million euros ($435 million) in UEFA prize money this year, but clubs were also guaranteed at least 200 million euros ($235 million) for the release of players.
UEFA said it was “ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women’s game.”
The Women’s European Championship is being hosted by England next July after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
