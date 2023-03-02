Germany midfielder Dallmann could miss Women's World Cup

“Dallmann must now undergo surgery (on Friday),” Bayern said. “The diagnosis means an early end to the season.”

The 28-year-old Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament in the German Cup quarterfinal win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said Thursday.

Dallmann played in all six of Germany’s games at the Women’s European Championship last year and came off the bench in the final as the team lost to host nation England 2-1 in extra time.