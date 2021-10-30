Chris Wondolowski scored in first-half stoppage time, for his 170th career goal, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Wondolowski has scored 13 career goals against Real Salt Lake, joining Landon Donovan as the top goal scorers against RSL since they joined MLS in 2005.
Cowell made it 3-1 in the 69th, his first since July 3, and Jackson Yueill gave San Jose a three-goal advantage in the 79th.
Albert Rusnák scored a goal in each half for RSL. Maikel Chang added a goal in the 85th.
