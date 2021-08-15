Real Salt Lake’s Everton Luiz (25) and Damir Kreilach, rear, congratulate Bobby Wood, left, after his goal against Austin FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)By Associated PressToday at 12:42 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:42 a.m. EDTShareComment0SANDY, Utah — Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday night.Wood found space between defenders to bounce a header past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightReal Salt Lake improved to 6-6-0, and Austin dropped to 4-10-4.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.